Thrilling Races and Victories Light Up Asian Football

This week's Asian football highlights were electrifying, particularly with Pohang Steelers' stunning 3-1 extra-time triumph over Ulsan HD in the Korean FA Cup, preventing the latter from claiming a domestic double delight.

In Japan, the J-League title race remains intense as Vissel Kobe clings to the top spot, narrowly edging out their rivals. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad maintained their superiority in the Saudi Pro League with a decisive 4-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq.

In Australia, Auckland FC's debut in the A-League continues to shine, with the team securing their fifth consecutive victory, ensuring a promising start to their inaugural season.

