Greenwood's Late Penalty Seals Marseille Win Over Monaco
Mason Greenwood's late penalty secured a 2-1 victory for Marseille against Monaco, propelling the team to second place in the French league. Monaco's defensive flaws have led to four losses in seven matches. Elsewhere, Montpellier drew 2-2 with Lille in a heated contest.
Mason Greenwood's decisive penalty in the 89th minute ensured Marseille's 2-1 triumph over Monaco, catapulting the team to second place in the French league. Greenwood's ninth league goal puts him level with Lille's Jonathan David, one behind PSG's Bradley Barcola.
Monaco's recent struggles, including a 3-2 loss to Benfica, highlight the defensive vulnerabilities of coach Adi Hütter's young squad. After an unbeaten start, Monaco has now suffered four defeats in their last seven encounters.
Elsewhere, Montpellier salvaged a 2-2 draw with Lille, with Arnaud Nordin's last-gasp equalizer making headlines in a match marred by tempers and red cards. Lille's Jonathan David contributed two penalties, maintaining their fourth-place standing.
