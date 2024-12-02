India Dominates Korea with 8-1 Victory in Men's Junior Asia Cup

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team showcased an overpowering performance as they triumphed over Korea with an 8-1 scoreline in their final Pool A encounter of the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Sunday. Araijeet Singh Hundal and Arshdeep Singh were instrumental in leading India to victory, scoring crucial goals throughout the match, while Taehyeon Kim registered Korea's sole goal.

With this emphatic win, India secured a spot in the semi-finals scheduled for December 3, where they will face Malaysia. The game kicked off with India asserting dominance through a blend of short passes and aerial plays. Within minutes, they gained a penalty corner from which Araijeet Singh Hundal powered through to score the opening goal. The team maintained a relentless pace, quickly extending their lead thanks to precise finishes from Arshdeep Singh and Gurjot Singh.

Despite a stout defense from Korea, catching India off guard with a well-placed long aerial ball that resulted in Taehyeon Kim's goal, India responded with adaptability. They rotated the ball efficiently and capitalized on Korea's defensive lapses, with Rosan Kujur and Rohit adding their names to the scoresheet. The second half saw continued Indian pressure, with Arshdeep Singh completing his hat-trick, sealing a comprehensive win ahead of their crucial semi-final clash.

