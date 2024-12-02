Tom Banton Lights Up Abu Dhabi T10 with Spectacular Knock

Tom Banton, the England international, delivered a standout performance for the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10, steering the franchise into the league's second Qualifier with consecutive triumphs on Sunday at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Displaying exceptional skill, Banton hammered an astonishing 73 runs off just 26 balls, featuring nine massive sixes, against Team Abu Dhabi in the second Eliminator.

Rovman Powell, the team's skipper, contributed with a late surge, smashing an unbeaten 20 from just six deliveries, enabling Delhi Bulls to post the season's highest total of 158/3 in 10 overs. Despite Abu Dhabi retaining wickets, the asking rate was insurmountable. The disciplined Delhi bowling, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Salman Irshad, effectively restricted Englishman Jonny Bairstow from making significant inroads.

Despite a quickfire 32 from South African Leus du Plooy, Team Abu Dhabi fell short, ending their innings at 116/7, and exited the tournament with a 42-run loss. Earlier, the Bulls defeated UP Nawabs in the first Eliminator with another remarkable innings from Banton and a disciplined bowling effort. The attack, showcased by UAE's Muhammad Rohid and Farooqi, contained the Nawabs to 99/7 in 10 overs, facilitating an 8-wicket success as Banton's unbeaten 50 off 22 balls sealed the victory in just 7.1 overs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)