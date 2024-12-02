Freya Kemp Withdraws from England's South Africa ODI Tour to Gear Up for Ashes

Teenage cricketer Freya Kemp is set to miss the upcoming One Day International series in South Africa as part of a precautionary measure. The decision allows her to prepare for the Ashes tour against Australia next month. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Kemp's withdrawal, following her recent participation in the T20 series where she claimed two wickets. Her outstanding debut in East London marked a notable achievement as she clean-bowled South Africa's Anneke Bosch.

England currently ranks second in the ICC Women's Championship, making the South Africa series crucial to securing the top spot. The English team is already gearing up for next year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India. The ODI series will kick off in Kimberley, continue in Durban, and conclude in Potchefstroom.

In recent T20 games, England's performance has improved, boosting several players' positions in the ICC rankings. Nat Sciver-Brunt, in particular, excelled with a 59-run score, aiding England in securing victory. These developments are seen as crucial steps toward ongoing achievements on the international cricket stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)