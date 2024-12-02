Travis Head Praises Jasprit Bumrah: A Bowler for the Ages

Australian cricketer Travis Head has expressed admiration for Jasprit Bumrah, hailing the Indian pace bowler as one of the game's all-time greats. Head stated that encountering Bumrah's prowess on the field is a tale he will proudly share with future generations.

Bumrah showcased his bowling mastery during the first Test in Perth, delivering a match-turning performance with an 8/72 haul, securing India's commanding 295-run victory. This remarkable feat further solidified his reputation as the world's leading bowler.

As Australia prepares for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Head is confident in his team's ability to bounce back after their recent setbacks. He dismissed suggestions of a divide in their ranks, emphasizing the squad's resilience and camaraderie.

