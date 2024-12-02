Left Menu

Travis Head Praises Jasprit Bumrah: A Bowler for the Ages

Australian batter Travis Head lauds Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, calling him one of the greatest in cricket history. Bumrah's outstanding performance in Perth reinforced his status, leading India to a resounding victory. Despite struggles, Australia plans to regroup and face India again in Adelaide for the pink-ball Test.

Australian cricketer Travis Head has expressed admiration for Jasprit Bumrah, hailing the Indian pace bowler as one of the game's all-time greats. Head stated that encountering Bumrah's prowess on the field is a tale he will proudly share with future generations.

Bumrah showcased his bowling mastery during the first Test in Perth, delivering a match-turning performance with an 8/72 haul, securing India's commanding 295-run victory. This remarkable feat further solidified his reputation as the world's leading bowler.

As Australia prepares for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Head is confident in his team's ability to bounce back after their recent setbacks. He dismissed suggestions of a divide in their ranks, emphasizing the squad's resilience and camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

