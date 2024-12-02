Bayern Munich Gears Up to Face Cup Holders Without Kane

Bayern Munich will tackle Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup round of 16 without their star striker Harry Kane, who is sidelined with a thigh muscle injury. The England captain has been prolific this season, netting 20 goals across all competitions. However, coach Vincent Kompany is optimistic about replacing Kane's influence on the pitch.

Kompany aims for Kane’s potential return before the winter break, starting December 22, though he is set to miss several upcoming matches. Bayern Munich currently leads the Bundesliga, holding a four-point advantage over Eintracht Frankfurt. "It's difficult now, but he might still play this year," Kompany remarked.

The coach highlighted the depth in his squad, noting experienced players like Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane as key figures to step up. "We won't lack talent, but it will look different," Kompany stated. Despite setbacks in recent German Cup seasons, Bayern aims to deliver a performance that matches the game's significance against the holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)