Left Menu

Bayern Munich Gears Up to Face Cup Holders Without Kane

Bayern Munich is preparing to face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup round of 16 without injured star player Harry Kane. Despite his absence, coach Vincent Kompany is confident that the team’s experienced players can fill the gap. Kane's return is hopeful before the winter break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:05 IST
Bayern Munich Gears Up to Face Cup Holders Without Kane
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich will tackle Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup round of 16 without their star striker Harry Kane, who is sidelined with a thigh muscle injury. The England captain has been prolific this season, netting 20 goals across all competitions. However, coach Vincent Kompany is optimistic about replacing Kane's influence on the pitch.

Kompany aims for Kane’s potential return before the winter break, starting December 22, though he is set to miss several upcoming matches. Bayern Munich currently leads the Bundesliga, holding a four-point advantage over Eintracht Frankfurt. "It's difficult now, but he might still play this year," Kompany remarked.

The coach highlighted the depth in his squad, noting experienced players like Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane as key figures to step up. "We won't lack talent, but it will look different," Kompany stated. Despite setbacks in recent German Cup seasons, Bayern aims to deliver a performance that matches the game's significance against the holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024