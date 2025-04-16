Controversy Hits German Cup Final as Keeper's Injury Under Scrutiny

The German Football Association (DFB) is currently investigating allegations surrounding Arminia Bielefeld's goalkeeper, Jonas Kersken, who reportedly faked an injury during the team's recent match against Viktoria Cologne.

The incident, occurring in the 69th minute of the game, has stirred controversy as it allowed Arminia's coach, Mitch Kniat, to consult with his players. The coach of Viktoria Cologne, Olaf Janssen, vehemently protested the move, labeling it 'unsportsmanlike.' Janssen was subsequently sent off for his protests.

As Arminia Bielefeld prepares to face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final, the controversy has cast a shadow over the team's preparations. The DFB has demanded explanations from Kniat, who defended his actions by stating they exploit 'grey zones' in football regulations.

