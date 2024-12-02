Left Menu

Jack Doohan Set for Formula One Debut with Alpine at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Australian driver Jack Doohan, son of famed motorcyclist Mick Doohan, will make his Formula One debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, replacing Esteban Ocon at Alpine. The move comes as Ocon transitions to Haas and prepares for upcoming tests, positioning Doohan for a full race driver role next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:18 IST
Jack Doohan Set for Formula One Debut with Alpine at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Jack Doohan

Australian driver Jack Doohan is poised to make his Formula One debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the Alpine team. The 21-year-old, who is the son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, takes up the spot following Esteban Ocon's early release to join Haas.

The Renault-owned team announced Doohan's entry after Ocon's departure allowed him to participate in the upcoming post-season test at Yas Marina. Doohan will graduate from reserve driver to full race driver next season.

The switch comes as Alpine, alongside new teammate Pierre Gasly, vies for sixth place in the championship against Haas, having recently pulled ahead by five points following the Qatar Grand Prix. Team boss Oliver Oakes expressed confidence in the decision, noting it allows Doohan to acclimate ahead of the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024