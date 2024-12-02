Jack Doohan Set for Formula One Debut with Alpine at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Australian driver Jack Doohan is poised to make his Formula One debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the Alpine team. The 21-year-old, who is the son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, takes up the spot following Esteban Ocon's early release to join Haas.

The Renault-owned team announced Doohan's entry after Ocon's departure allowed him to participate in the upcoming post-season test at Yas Marina. Doohan will graduate from reserve driver to full race driver next season.

The switch comes as Alpine, alongside new teammate Pierre Gasly, vies for sixth place in the championship against Haas, having recently pulled ahead by five points following the Qatar Grand Prix. Team boss Oliver Oakes expressed confidence in the decision, noting it allows Doohan to acclimate ahead of the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)