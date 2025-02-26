Shruti Haasan's Hollywood Debut 'The Eye' Set for India Premiere at Wench Film Festival

Actress Shruti Haasan is set to make her Hollywood debut with the film 'The Eye,' which will premiere in India at the Wench Film Festival. This film, directed by Daphne Schmon, is opening the 5th edition of the festival from February 27 to March 2, and focuses on horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films.

'The Eye' unfolds the chilling narrative of Diana, portrayed by Shruti Haasan, who embarks on a journey to a remote island where her husband Felix drowned. Her sorrow soon evolves into curiosity when she discovers the sinister 'Evil Eye' ritual, a dark practice that could resurrect Felix but at a grim cost. The filming took place in Athens and Corfu, and has captivated audiences since its screenings at the London Independent and Greek International Film Festivals.

Shruti Haasan, speaking ahead of the India premiere, expressed her enthusiasm for psychological thrillers that delve into human emotions and the supernatural. She highlighted the film's engaging plot, high production quality, and the significance of being created by an all-women-led production house. Director Daphne Schmon praised Shruti's portrayal of Diana's complex emotions, noting her performance as essential to the film's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)