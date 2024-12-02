Rani Rampal's Inspiring Transition from Player to Coach in Indian Women's Hockey

Former captain of the Indian women's hockey team, Rani Rampal, expresses that the Asian Champions Trophy title was a significant achievement for the team, setting the stage for preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics.

The team showcased a dominant performance to clinch their third Asian Champions Trophy title after struggling through the year, ultimately failing to qualify for the Paris Games.

Rampal, a decorated former player, recently retired from professional play and shifted her focus to coaching the sub-junior team and mentoring young athletes at the Soorma Hockey Club, aiming to alleviate the pressures faced by upcoming sports talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)