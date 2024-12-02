Left Menu

Rani Rampal's Inspiring Transition from Player to Coach in Indian Women's Hockey

Rani Rampal, the former Indian women's hockey team captain, sees the Asian Champions Trophy win as crucial for preparing for the Los Angeles Olympics. Post-retirement, she's mentoring young players and serving as a coach. Despite hockey's removal from the Commonwealth Games, Rampal remains positive about the sport's future.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:05 IST
Former captain of the Indian women's hockey team, Rani Rampal, expresses that the Asian Champions Trophy title was a significant achievement for the team, setting the stage for preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics.

The team showcased a dominant performance to clinch their third Asian Champions Trophy title after struggling through the year, ultimately failing to qualify for the Paris Games.

Rampal, a decorated former player, recently retired from professional play and shifted her focus to coaching the sub-junior team and mentoring young athletes at the Soorma Hockey Club, aiming to alleviate the pressures faced by upcoming sports talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

