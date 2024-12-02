Smith's Focus on Pink-Ball Test Challenges

In the face of a dominating Indian cricket team, Steve Smith, a key batter for Australia, remains undeterred by the challenges posed by the Pink-ball Test starting this Friday.

Australia, currently behind in the series after a significant loss in Perth, aims to rebound in this second match of the five-game series.

Smith emphasizes the need to stay focused as the Pink ball adds an element of unpredictability, while Captain Pat Cummins notes that although the game may vary in pace, the core principles of Test cricket remain unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)