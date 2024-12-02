Left Menu

Sergio Perez's Uncertain Future: A Turning Point in Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull Racing hangs in the balance as his performance remains underwhelming. Despite a contract until 2025, speculation looms over his position. As he faces uncertainty ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale, potential replacements, including Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, are being considered.

Sergio Perez's tenure with Red Bull Racing might be nearing its end as team boss Christian Horner hints at a possible departure. Despite a contract securing him till 2025, Perez's underwhelming performance has drawn criticism, raising questions about his future with the team.

Perez has had a challenging season, significantly trailing teammate Max Verstappen with only 152 points compared to Verstappen's 429. The Mexican racer has struggled to make it to the podium since April, prompting speculation about his position.

With the Abu Dhabi race approaching, potential replacements like Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar are under consideration. Horner emphasizes that the final decision lies with Perez as the team continues to support him until the season's end.

