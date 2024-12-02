India's Historic Bronze: Pavan Kampelli Shines at Asian Esports Games

Pavan Kampelli made history on Monday by claiming India's first-ever bronze medal in eFootball at the 2024 Asian Esports Games held in Bangkok. This achievement puts India on the eSports map, showcasing the potential for future success in competitive gaming.

Known as 'Mr Tomboy,' Pavan had a stellar run at the tournament, notably defeating Asgard Azizi, the 2022 eFootball World Finals Winner from Indonesia, in a tense 2-1 match. Despite a challenging start against eventual winner, TXRO of Team Thailand, Pavan displayed exceptional resilience and skill.

Pavan advanced to the Lower Bracket Final after hard-fought victories over players from Indonesia, Syria, and Laos, each with a 2-1 score. Although he narrowly missed securing a spot in the Grand Finals, his triumph was celebrated with a USD 500 award and pride in representing his country on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)