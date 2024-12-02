Deccan Gladiators: Triple Champions of Abu Dhabi T10

In a pulsating match that gripped Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Deccan Gladiators emerged victorious over Morrisville Samp Army to claim their third Abu Dhabi T10 championship title. The Gladiators chased down the 105-run target with ease, achieving the win with 8 wickets in hand and more than three overs remaining.

The explosive beginning was courtesy of a fiery display by opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who launched an immediate assault on Samp Army's captain, Rohan Mustafa, in the opening over. Joined by skipper Nicholas Pooran, the pair dominated early bowling, with Pooran dismantling Pakistan's Imad Wasim's delivery for a brisk 28 off just 10 balls before being dismissed. Kohler-Cadmore persisted with the attack, crafting a rapid fifty that laid the foundation for the victory.

Earlier, the Samp Army struggled to establish a formidable innings, stumbling to 81/5 before a late boost. Afghanistan's Karim Janat added 16 runs off 8 balls, guiding the team to a total of 104/7 in their allotted 10 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 34, while Richard Gleeson's bowling exerted pressure on the opposition. Highlights included a captivating address from Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and a stunning performance by Elnaaz Norouzi, rounding out an unforgettable day for cricket fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)