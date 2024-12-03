Left Menu

Ruud van Nistelrooy: From United Coach to Leicester's Resilient Guide

Former Manchester United interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has transitioned to managing Leicester City after parting ways with United. Despite his disappointment, he respects the new management's direction and is eager to leverage his experience in helping Leicester avoid relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:54 IST
Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed disappointment at leaving Manchester United after his tenure as interim coach ended, understanding new manager Ruben Amorim's decision to bring in his own team.

The former Dutch striker, who recently took over as Leicester City manager, remained unbeaten in his stint following Erik ten Hag's exit.

Van Nistelrooy, with a prolific record at United, is now focused on leading Leicester from a challenging position in the Premier League standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

