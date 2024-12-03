Ruud van Nistelrooy: From United Coach to Leicester's Resilient Guide

Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed disappointment at leaving Manchester United after his tenure as interim coach ended, understanding new manager Ruben Amorim's decision to bring in his own team.

The former Dutch striker, who recently took over as Leicester City manager, remained unbeaten in his stint following Erik ten Hag's exit.

Van Nistelrooy, with a prolific record at United, is now focused on leading Leicester from a challenging position in the Premier League standings.

