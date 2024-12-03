Left Menu

New Zealand's Championship Hopes in Peril After Penalty

New Zealand's chance to qualify for the World Test Championship Final is threatened following a three-point penalty for a slow over-rate. This benefits India, leading the rankings, while New Zealand's standing falls to fifth. England and New Zealand were fined for failing to meet over-rate requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:09 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship Final are in jeopardy after receiving a three-point penalty for slow over-rate, as announced by the ICC on Tuesday.

This setback enhances India's lead with 61.11 percentage points, while New Zealand drops to 47.92%, a position only improvable to 55.36% with two potential victories against England.

The deduction not only affects New Zealand but also marks the end of England's bid, despite their recent eight-wicket win at Hagley Oval, as they are now out of the running for the final at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

