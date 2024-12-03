New Zealand's Championship Hopes in Peril After Penalty
New Zealand's chance to qualify for the World Test Championship Final is threatened following a three-point penalty for a slow over-rate. This benefits India, leading the rankings, while New Zealand's standing falls to fifth. England and New Zealand were fined for failing to meet over-rate requirements.
03-12-2024
New Zealand's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship Final are in jeopardy after receiving a three-point penalty for slow over-rate, as announced by the ICC on Tuesday.
This setback enhances India's lead with 61.11 percentage points, while New Zealand drops to 47.92%, a position only improvable to 55.36% with two potential victories against England.
The deduction not only affects New Zealand but also marks the end of England's bid, despite their recent eight-wicket win at Hagley Oval, as they are now out of the running for the final at Lord's.
