New Zealand's Championship Hopes in Peril After Penalty

New Zealand's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship Final are in jeopardy after receiving a three-point penalty for slow over-rate, as announced by the ICC on Tuesday.

This setback enhances India's lead with 61.11 percentage points, while New Zealand drops to 47.92%, a position only improvable to 55.36% with two potential victories against England.

The deduction not only affects New Zealand but also marks the end of England's bid, despite their recent eight-wicket win at Hagley Oval, as they are now out of the running for the final at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)