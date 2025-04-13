Left Menu

ICC Initiative Supports Afghan Women Cricketers in Exile

The ICC has launched a task force in collaboration with BCCI, ECB, and CA to aid displaced Afghan women cricketers. This initiative, supporting athletes in Australia, includes a fund for monetary support, high-performance programs, and mentorship to enhance both cricket and personal development opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:04 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to support Afghan women cricketers who currently find themselves in exile, particularly in Australia. Joining forces with influential cricket boards such as the BCCI, ECB, and CA, the ICC aims to assist these athletes in furthering their cricket careers and personal growth.

This landmark movement involves the formation of a dedicated task force, alongside the establishment of a fund to provide direct financial aid. Thus, ensuring these talented players have the requisite resources to continue their engagement with the sport they cherish. The high-performance program aspect promises advanced training, top-notch facilities, and personal mentorship to aid them in realizing their potential.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, expressed the organization's commitment to inclusivity and global cricket development, emphasizing the sport's role as a force surpassing borders and adversities. This initiative not only seeks to sustain Afghan women's involvement in cricket but also proposes the sport as a unifying symbol of resilience and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

