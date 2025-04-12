Left Menu

ICC to Reconsider Two-Ball Rule in ODI Cricket for Fair Play

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is evaluating changes to the two-ball rule in ODIs to balance gameplay more fairly between batters and bowlers. The ICC committee, led by Sourav Ganguly, has suggested using one ball. Other proposals include introducing a clock timer for Test matches and modifying the U19 World Cup format.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is contemplating significant modifications to the two-ball rule that has long been a subject of contention in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Historically, the use of two new balls in ODIs has favored batters, as the hardballs make it easier to score runs.

Under the leadership of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, the ICC Cricket Committee has recommended utilizing only one ball in ODIs, a proposal now awaiting approval from the ICC Board of Directors. The recommendation aims to restore fairness by addressing concerns around the current two-ball rule, which diminishes opportunities for reverse swing and spin.

In addition to this proposal, the committee has also suggested implementing a clock timer to regulate over rates in Test matches, and converting the U19 Men's World Cup to a T20 format to better prepare young cricketers for the fast-paced game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

