Ice Dance Icons Papadakis and Cizeron Retire

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the prominent French ice dance team, announced their retirement from competitive skating on Tuesday. The announcement marked the end of a remarkable chapter in their careers, highlighted by a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics and a silver at the Pyeongchang Games.

In their heartfelt statement, Papadakis and Cizeron expressed profound gratitude for the network of support surrounding them throughout their years in the sport. 'We could not have dreamed of a more beautiful career,' they noted, extending appreciation to their coaches, family, and a range of professionals who contributed to their success.

Beyond their Olympic achievements, the pair also amassed five world titles and secured victory in five European championships, among other accolades. They leave the ice with cherished memories and thanks to the fans who shared their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)