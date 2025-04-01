BJP dismisses retirement claims: Modi's future decided by the people

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has quashed rumors suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans to retire due to a supposed party rule mandating retirement at age 75. Bawankule's comments emerged in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's assertions that Modi visited the RSS headquarters to announce his retirement plans.

Bawankule labeled Raut's claims as mere 'political stunts,' noting that neither the BJP nor the Indian Constitution imposes such age restrictions on political leadership. He highlighted former leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. Manmohan Singh, who held their positions beyond the age of 75, to illustrate his point and criticized Raut's oversight due to animosity towards the BJP.

The BJP leader firmly stated that the Indian electorate, not opposition leaders, would determine Modi's political future. Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported this stance, emphasizing that Modi, who aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, would continue to guide the country beyond 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)