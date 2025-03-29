Sujata R Karthikeyan Takes Voluntary Retirement Amid Political Shifts

Sujata R Karthikeyan, a senior Odisha cadre IAS officer and wife of V K Pandian, has been granted voluntary retirement by the Central Government. This approval follows her husband's withdrawal from politics after the Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) recent electoral defeat.

Karthikeyan, who was serving as a special secretary in the finance department, cited personal reasons for her retirement. Her exit comes after being transferred from public-facing roles amid allegations of office misuse under the state's ruling BJP.

The developments highlight significant political shifts in Odisha's administration, emphasizing both personal and professional changes for the couple, as they navigate life post-BJD's 24-year governance.

