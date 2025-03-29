Left Menu

Sujata R Karthikeyan Takes Voluntary Retirement Amid Political Shifts

Senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan, wife of former BJD aide V K Pandian, received approval for voluntary retirement due to personal reasons. This decision comes after her political landscape changed with her husband's retirement and BJD's defeat. She had faced allegations earlier impacting her departmental role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sujata R Karthikeyan, a senior Odisha cadre IAS officer and wife of V K Pandian, has been granted voluntary retirement by the Central Government. This approval follows her husband's withdrawal from politics after the Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) recent electoral defeat.

Karthikeyan, who was serving as a special secretary in the finance department, cited personal reasons for her retirement. Her exit comes after being transferred from public-facing roles amid allegations of office misuse under the state's ruling BJP.

The developments highlight significant political shifts in Odisha's administration, emphasizing both personal and professional changes for the couple, as they navigate life post-BJD's 24-year governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

