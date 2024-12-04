Left Menu

Sports Buzz: Carli Lloyd's Hall of Fame Induction and More Headlines

Carli Lloyd is set to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, highlighting a series of recent sports events. Vikings' Will Reichard is returning from injury, while Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair faces a suspension. Meanwhile, Inter Miami's coach Mascherano aims to prove his worth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:25 IST
Carli Lloyd, a former United States women's soccer star and two-time FIFA Player of the Year, is part of the 2025 National Soccer Hall of Fame class. She achieved remarkable success, winning two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals, underscoring her illustrious career.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola have been cleared to return from injured reserve, starting a 21-day countdown for activation. Meanwhile, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair received a three-game suspension from the NFL for a controversial tackle on Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In other sports news, Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano, despite lacking managerial experience, is confident he can deliver results. His appointment has been tied to superstar Lionel Messi's influence, as the two share a history of playing together in Barcelona and Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

