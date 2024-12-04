Sports Buzz: Carli Lloyd's Hall of Fame Induction and More Headlines

Carli Lloyd, a former United States women's soccer star and two-time FIFA Player of the Year, is part of the 2025 National Soccer Hall of Fame class. She achieved remarkable success, winning two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals, underscoring her illustrious career.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola have been cleared to return from injured reserve, starting a 21-day countdown for activation. Meanwhile, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair received a three-game suspension from the NFL for a controversial tackle on Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In other sports news, Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano, despite lacking managerial experience, is confident he can deliver results. His appointment has been tied to superstar Lionel Messi's influence, as the two share a history of playing together in Barcelona and Argentina.

