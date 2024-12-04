Left Menu

Woakes Backs Crawley as England Prepare for Second Test Against New Zealand

England's Chris Woakes defends opener Zak Crawley ahead of the second Test against New Zealand. Woakes highlights Crawley's capabilities despite a sluggish performance in the first Test, where England won by eight wickets. In Christchurch, Brydon Carse's career-best bowling figures aided England's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:44 IST
Zak Crawley. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

As England gears up for the second Test match against New Zealand, bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has come out in support of opener Zak Crawley. Addressing Crawley's recent form, Woakes emphasized the 26-year-old's undeniable talent, despite his subdued performance in the first Test in Christchurch, where England secured an eight-wicket victory, leading the series 1-0.

Crawley, who debuted in 2019 against New Zealand, has participated in 51 Test matches, amassing 2,848 runs with an average of 31.3. However, his performance in Christchurch was less than stellar, as he was dismissed for a 12-ball duck in the first innings and scored only one run in the second. Woakes argues that Crawley's struggles are coincidental, attributing them to New Zealand's formidable bowling attack.

England's win in the first Test was bolstered by debutant Jacob Bethell's impressive fifty and Brydon Carse's exceptional bowling, claiming six wickets for 42 runs. The Kiwis, who started Day 04 with a slight lead, were unable to withstand Carse's bowling prowess. With a simple target set, England's chase was spearheaded by Bethell, ensuring a comfortable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

