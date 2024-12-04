Jay Shah's Resignation Sparks BCCI Leadership Contest

With Jay Shah assuming the role of the youngest chairman at the International Cricket Council starting December 1, the prominent position of secretary in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now stands vacant, raising questions about who will fill the void.

Ever since Shah was chosen unopposed for the ICC role in August, stakeholders have been watching the transition closely. Gujarat's Anil Patel and current BCCI joint secretary Devjit Saikia are seen as potential successors, though DDCA president Rohan Jaitley's name was briefly mentioned without concrete backing.

While BCCI administrators discuss the interim measures, the constitutional amendment from 2022 gives the secretary sweeping powers, necessitating a strategic decision on the replacement to avoid a prolonged power vacuum in one of the world's most influential cricketing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)