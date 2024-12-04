Left Menu

India Set for Historic FIFAe World Cup Debut in Riyadh

India is making its debut at the FIFAe World Cup 2024 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The team will compete in both console and mobile events from December 9-12. Players include Chinmay Sahoo, Ibrahim Gulrez, Saksham Rattan, and Danial Shakeel Patel, facing teams from Korea, Spain, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:15 IST
Indians to compete in FIFAe World Cup 2024 (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to make its inaugural appearance at the FIFAe World Cup 2024, an event showcasing eFootball prowess. The tournament will take place from December 9 to December 12 at the SEF Arena in Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia. Players will compete on both console and mobile platforms, marking a significant chapter for Indian eSports.

The Indian squad features Chinmay Sahoo, Ibrahim Gulrez, and Saksham Rattan in the console category, while Danial Shakeel Patel takes on the challenge in the mobile category. Following rigorous domestic qualifiers in October, the final team was selected based on performances in the FIFAe Ranking list online trials. Drawn in Group A, India's schedule is packed with formidable opponents.

Facing teams from Korea Republic, Spain, and France in the console event, and a challenging line-up that includes England, Japan, and Brazil in mobile, India will battle on December 9 and 10. The matches, using eFootball 2025, will see console players equipped with PlayStation 5 controllers and mobile contestants using Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G phones. The gripping contest unfolds, culminating in the finals on December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

