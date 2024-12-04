Left Menu

LIV Golf League Set to Tee Off in India with 2025 International Series Debut

The International Series India will debut in 2025, marking its entry in the Indian subcontinent. This historic event will be hosted at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram and will feature top LIV Golf and Asian Tour players competing for a $2 million prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:20 IST
LIV Golf League Set to Tee Off in India with 2025 International Series Debut
Anirban Lahiri (Photo: International Series India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Series India is poised to make its inaugural entry into the Indian subcontinent in 2025, as part of a collaboration between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour. This landmark event, set at Gurugram's exclusive DLF Golf and Country Club, will feature an impressive prize of $2 million.

Initiated in 2022, the International Series has swiftly established itself as a pivotal aspect of the golfing world. Renowned LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri confirmed his participation for the event, which aligns with the overall LIV Golf schedule, strategically placed just before the league commences in Saudi Arabia.

Aakash Ohri, DLF's Joint Managing Director, expressed optimism about the event, highlighting its role in elevating India's sporting landscape. The International Series sees India as a crucial market, further solidifying its reputation as a global golfing powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024