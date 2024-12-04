LIV Golf League Set to Tee Off in India with 2025 International Series Debut

The International Series India is poised to make its inaugural entry into the Indian subcontinent in 2025, as part of a collaboration between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour. This landmark event, set at Gurugram's exclusive DLF Golf and Country Club, will feature an impressive prize of $2 million.

Initiated in 2022, the International Series has swiftly established itself as a pivotal aspect of the golfing world. Renowned LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri confirmed his participation for the event, which aligns with the overall LIV Golf schedule, strategically placed just before the league commences in Saudi Arabia.

Aakash Ohri, DLF's Joint Managing Director, expressed optimism about the event, highlighting its role in elevating India's sporting landscape. The International Series sees India as a crucial market, further solidifying its reputation as a global golfing powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)