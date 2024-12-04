FC Goa Triumphs in Marquez's 100th ISL Match with 2-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC

In a landmark 100th Indian Super League (ISL) game for head coach Manolo Marquez, FC Goa delivered a decisive 2-0 win against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, marking a significant victory for the Spaniard against his former team. This crucial victory propels the Gaurs into third place in the standings, closely trailing Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, who are currently tied for the league's top spot with 20 points.

The match was emotionally charged for Marquez as he faced his former club, where he had spent three successful seasons. The Spaniard made strategic changes to his squad, introducing Jay Gupta, Udanta Singh, and Armando Sadiku, replacing Aakash Sangwan, Sahil Tavora, and Dejan Drazic. In the 33rd minute, Udanta Singh's adept handling of a long pass from Mohammad Yasir put FC Goa in the lead. Singh's confident advance and clinical finish past Hyderabad's goalkeeper, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, set the stage for Goa's dominance.

FC Goa doubled their advantage just before halftime with a well-executed play. Armando Sadiku cleverly flicked the ball to Iker Guarrotxena, whose shot took a deflection off defender Stefan Sapic, eluding Jongte and landing in the net. Hyderabad attempted a vigorous comeback in the second half, but Goa's defence, with Hrithik Tiwari performing exceptionally in goal, held firm. Despite multiple attempts from the Men in Orange to increase their lead, the score remained 2-0. The win intensifies FC Goa's pursuit of the league title, setting the stage for an upcoming challenging encounter against Bengaluru FC, one of the current league leaders.

