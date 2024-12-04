Robin Le Normand Returns to Bolster Atletico's Winning Streak
Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand is set to return to action in the Copa del Rey after recovering from a brain injury. The club, managed by Diego Simeone, emphasizes the player's health and aims to maintain consistency in their performances as they face CP Cacereno.
Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand is cleared to play in the Copa del Rey second round against CP Cacereno after recovering from a brain injury, confirmed manager Diego Simeone. The defender, who collided with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, is back to full fitness.
Following a focused recovery period, Le Normand has turned his sights to contributing to Atletico's ongoing success. Simeone emphasized the club's priority was ensuring the player's well-being before his return to the field. Atletico Madrid is riding high on a seven-match winning streak and aims to extend this momentum.
Simeone highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency throughout the season and praised the internal competition among players. The team is prepared to take on CP Cacereno, known for their strong home performances. Antoine Griezmann's potential return on Friday could further boost the squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor's Generous Kick for Sikkim's Football Growth
Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year, says Kerala sports minister.
Messi's Magic Set to Dazzle Kerala: Argentina Football Team to Play Friendly Matches
Argentina Football Team, Led by Messi, Set for Historic Kerala Visit
Highs, Lows, and Champions League Glory: Julie Blakstad's Football Journey