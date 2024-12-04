Robin Le Normand Returns to Bolster Atletico's Winning Streak

Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand is cleared to play in the Copa del Rey second round against CP Cacereno after recovering from a brain injury, confirmed manager Diego Simeone. The defender, who collided with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, is back to full fitness.

Following a focused recovery period, Le Normand has turned his sights to contributing to Atletico's ongoing success. Simeone emphasized the club's priority was ensuring the player's well-being before his return to the field. Atletico Madrid is riding high on a seven-match winning streak and aims to extend this momentum.

Simeone highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency throughout the season and praised the internal competition among players. The team is prepared to take on CP Cacereno, known for their strong home performances. Antoine Griezmann's potential return on Friday could further boost the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)