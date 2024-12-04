Ravi Shastri Advocates for Akash Deep in Crucial Adelaide Test
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri suggests including Akash Deep in India's lineup for the Adelaide Test against Australia. This comes as India prepares for another clash at a venue shadowed by past setbacks. As the team navigates the pink-ball conditions, strategic decisions in the bowling unit are crucial.
- Country:
- India
Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer, has put forth a case for including Akash Deep in the Indian lineup for the crucial Adelaide Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. India is gearing up to face a stiff challenge at Adelaide Stadium, a ground that witnessed one of the low points in Indian Test cricket history when they folded for 36/9 four years ago.
Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, who debuted against Australia in Perth, made a significant impact initially, teaming up with Mohammed Siraj to support Jasprit Bumrah effectively. He took three wickets for 48 runs in the first innings but struggled in the second as the pitch conditions became less favorable. Although he managed to claim Alex Carey's wicket, the situation in Adelaide will be different due to the pink-ball dynamics.
Shastri believes Akash Deep brings seam and swing essential for the Adelaide conditions. Highlighting the pink ball's characteristics, Shastri suggested that India's strategy should hinge on real-time assessments upon arrival and advocated for Akash to be among the primary contenders for the match. The inclusion decisions could be pivotal as India seeks redemption while navigating the challenge posed by the new conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gill's Fitness and Shami's Return: Key Talking Points Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series
Clash of Titans: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
High Stakes Clash: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
Harshit Rana: India's Rising Star for Border Gavaskar Trophy
India vs Australia: Can History Repeat at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?