Olympic Champion Tom Pidcock Departs Ineos Grenadiers

Double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock is set to leave his cycling team, Ineos Grenadiers, at the close of the current season, as reported by the team on Wednesday. Pidcock, 25, has been a part of Ineos since 2021 and had extended his contract in 2022 to last until 2027.

Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert expressed pride in the accomplishments made with Pidcock, highlighting the powerful chapter penned together and the excitement shared in professional cycling.

The decision aligns with Pidcock's multi-disciplinary ambitions, ensuring clarity and determination for the future, according to the team. Celebrated for his double gold wins in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, Pidcock leaves with Ineos' best wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)