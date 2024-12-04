Left Menu

Olympic Champion Tom Pidcock Departs Ineos Grenadiers

Olympic gold medalist Tom Pidcock will leave the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team at the season's end. Despite signing a five-year contract extension in 2022, the 25-year-old aims to pursue new career goals. Ineos Grenadiers expressed their pride in Pidcock's achievements and wished him future success.

Updated: 04-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:17 IST
Tom Pidcock

Double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock is set to leave his cycling team, Ineos Grenadiers, at the close of the current season, as reported by the team on Wednesday. Pidcock, 25, has been a part of Ineos since 2021 and had extended his contract in 2022 to last until 2027.

Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert expressed pride in the accomplishments made with Pidcock, highlighting the powerful chapter penned together and the excitement shared in professional cycling.

The decision aligns with Pidcock's multi-disciplinary ambitions, ensuring clarity and determination for the future, according to the team. Celebrated for his double gold wins in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, Pidcock leaves with Ineos' best wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

