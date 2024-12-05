Genesis Gears Up for World Endurance Championship

In a bold move into motorsport, Hyundai's luxury Genesis brand has announced its entry into the World Endurance Championship (WEC) starting in 2026. The Genesis Magma Racing team was showcased at a high-profile event in Dubai, clearly signaling Genesis' commitment to the global racing scene.

The team will feature prominent drivers, including Germany's Andre Lotterer, current WEC champion with Porsche and a thrice Le Mans winner, alongside Brazilian Pipo Derani, known for his 12 Hours of Sebring victory. The racing squad is set to take on two cars in the competition, steered by team principal Cyril Abiteboul, notable for his leadership in the Hyundai world rally team.

Genesis aims high with their LMDh GMR-001 hypercar using an Oreca-developed chassis, a company with strong Le Mans affiliations. Beyond WEC, Genesis plans to participate in the European Le Mans Series next year and the IMSA championship by 2027, expanding its racing footprint globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)