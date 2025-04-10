McLaren's Triumphant Return to Le Mans: A 2027 Challenge

McLaren has announced its return to top-tier competition in the World Endurance Championship, specifically targeting the renowned Le Mans 24 Hours in 2027. This reentry is marked with excitement and nostalgia for the team that previously claimed victory in 1995.

The British automaker revealed its plans in a succinct statement, highlighting their past achievements and future aspirations. Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, expressed enthusiasm, emphasizing, "We're back," as they look to make a significant impact with a hypercar entry.

Notably, McLaren last competed in the top category of Le Mans in the late '90s but returned to the LMGT3 category in 2024. Their return aligns with other major brands like Ford and Hyundai's Genesis, setting the stage for an intense 2027 hypercar battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)