Leipzig's Triumph: Openda's Double Delivers Crucial Cup Victory

Lois Openda scored twice as RB Leipzig secured a crucial 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup, ending their six-game winless streak. The victory provided relief for coach Marco Rose and came after recent struggles, boosting confidence ahead of their Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

Updated: 05-12-2024 03:14 IST
RB Leipzig's Lois Openda delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice to secure a critical 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup round of 16. This win ended Leipzig's six-game winless streak, offering much-needed relief for embattled coach Marco Rose.

In a dramatic recovery after losing five of their last six matches, Leipzig rebounded from their recent 5-1 defeat to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. The team led the charge with Benjamin Sesko's sublime goal following Antonio Nusa's early efforts.

Openda capitalized on Nusa's perfectly timed cutback four minutes into the second half and later scored from 20 meters, leading Leipzig to the competition's last eight. This victory rejuvenates their spirit ahead of their Champions League encounter with Aston Villa.

