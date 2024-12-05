Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin's Road to Recovery After Gruesome Crash

Mikaela Shiffrin, following a severe crash during a giant slalom race in Vermont, is recuperating at home with a puncture wound and significant muscle trauma. Although initially concerning, the injuries did not affect her colon. Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier, misses the upcoming Beaver Creek race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:54 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin announced she is recuperating at home after a severe crash during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, resulted in a puncture wound and significant muscle trauma. The incident halted her pursuit of a milestone 100th win.

After initially raising fears about her colon, Shiffrin confirmed that the wound on her abdomen did not cause damage there. Instead, the accident inflicted extensive damage to her oblique muscles, leading to bleeding and inflammation.

Having missed six weeks due to a previous knee injury, Shiffrin, the leading World Cup Alpine skier, expressed uncertainty over her recovery timeline. She will not compete in the upcoming Beaver Creek event but looks forward to supporting her teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

