RPF Partners with CEIR Portal for Efficient Recovery of Lost Mobile Phones

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing passenger safety and experience, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched a new initiative aimed at returning lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners. This effort comes through the integration of RPF with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a digital platform launched by the Department of Telecommunications. The initiative marks a significant milestone in railway security and passenger satisfaction, as it is now set for an all-India roll-out following the successful pilot program in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The program’s nationwide implementation promises to benefit millions of railway passengers across the country.

The launch event and training session for the CEIR portal, held today, saw key figures such as Shri Manoj Yadava, Director General of the Railway Protection Force, and Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), addressing an audience of RPF field units. The event highlighted the importance of digital collaboration in the effort to restore lost or stolen mobile phones to passengers, with both officials stressing the long-term benefits of the CEIR portal in combating mobile thefts and assisting passengers who face such unfortunate situations.

Strengthening Security and Transparency in Passenger Services

During the launch, Shri Manoj Yadava, the DG of RPF, emphasized the significance of this collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications, stating that it is a transformative step in enhancing the security of railway passengers. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in railway security. By harnessing digital technology, we aim to provide passengers with a transparent and effective mechanism to recover their lost or missing mobile phones," he explained. Yadava further elaborated on the importance of fostering trust among passengers, highlighting that the RPF’s commitment to safeguarding passenger property has always been a priority.

The CEIR portal is a vital tool designed to track and recover lost or stolen mobile phones by blocking, tracking, and managing devices through their unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers. The collaboration enables the RPF to block the IMEI numbers of lost mobile phones, rendering them unusable. This not only prevents the illegal possession and resale of these devices but also assists in the swift recovery of the phones through advanced tracking capabilities.

RPF’s Ongoing Efforts in Recovering Passenger Property

The RPF has long been recognized for its proactive approach in recovering lost property, including mobile phones, valuables, and other personal items that passengers inadvertently leave behind during their journeys. The force’s Operation Amanat, a dedicated initiative for returning lost property to its rightful owners, has yielded outstanding results. Between January 2024 and February 2025, RPF successfully recovered items worth a staggering ₹84.03 crores, returning them to over 1.15 lakh grateful passengers. This initiative has demonstrated RPF’s capability to safeguard and recover valuable passenger belongings.

The integration of the CEIR portal into the RPF’s operations will further strengthen its efforts in returning lost mobile phones. The technology will enable RPF officials to efficiently track, block, and recover phones, ensuring a faster and more streamlined process for the passengers involved.

Streamlined Process for Lost or Stolen Mobile Phones

The process for recovering a lost or stolen mobile phone through RPF and the CEIR portal is simple and transparent, ensuring that passengers can easily report their issue and track its progress. Here is how it works:

Complaint Registration via Rail Madad: Passengers who have lost their mobile phones or experienced theft can file a complaint through the Rail Madad platform (accessible online or by dialing 139). For those who do not wish to file an FIR, the platform guides them to register their complaint directly with the CEIR portal. Complaint Registration on CEIR Portal: Once a complaint is registered, RPF’s zonal Cyber Cells will enter the details of the complaint into the CEIR portal and block the phone's IMEI number to prevent it from being used further. Tracking and Recovery: The RPF will begin tracking the mobile phone using advanced technology. If the phone is detected with a new SIM card, the user will be advised to return the device to the nearest RPF post for further investigation. Return of the Device: The rightful owner must present identification and supporting documents to claim the device once it has been recovered. Legal Action: In cases where the individual in possession of the lost phone fails to comply, RPF will escalate the matter, filing an FIR and involving the District Police for further legal action. Unblocking the Device: Once the mobile phone is recovered, the rightful owner can request the unblocking of their device via the CEIR portal, with assistance from RPF if required.

This process ensures that passengers experience a seamless and effective recovery process, with both technology and human resources working together to return their lost items.

Successful Pilot Program and Expansion Across India

In May 2024, RPF initiated a pilot project in the Northeast Frontier Railway to assess the practicality and efficiency of the CEIR portal. This pilot yielded impressive results, with numerous mobile phones successfully recovered and several mobile theft cases leading to the apprehension of offenders. With the proven success of this project, RPF is now expanding the initiative across the entire railway network.

The all-India roll-out of the CEIR portal integration will significantly enhance the ability of the RPF to recover lost mobile phones, making it a vital tool in ensuring passenger safety and security. The technology-driven approach is expected to improve response times, streamline recovery efforts, and increase the overall efficiency of mobile phone tracking and retrieval.

A Step Forward in Enhancing Passenger Safety

By leveraging advanced digital tools such as the CEIR portal, Indian Railways is reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers. This new initiative is a testament to the railway’s ongoing efforts to modernize and digitize services, aiming to provide a more secure and hassle-free travel experience for millions of railway commuters across the nation.

The RPF’s collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications is a prime example of how technology can be used to address real-world challenges and improve public services. Through this partnership, railway passengers can now travel with greater peace of mind, knowing that if they lose their mobile phones, a reliable and efficient system is in place to help them get their valuable devices back.

With a continued focus on technology-driven solutions, Indian Railways remains dedicated to enhancing passenger experience and maintaining a safe, secure, and trusted travel environment for all.