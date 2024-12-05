Exciting Debut: Titas Sadhu Joins India's Women ODI Squad Against Australia
India's women's cricket team chose to bat first against Australia in the first ODI. Titas Sadhu is set to make her debut in the match. The Indian team is captained by Harmanpreet Kaur and features players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, while Tahlia McGrath captains the Australian side.
In an exciting opening match against Australia, India's women's cricket team decided to bat first after winning the toss in the first ODI of the series.
The game marks a significant milestone for Titas Sadhu, as she prepares to make her debut for the Indian side. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's lineup features prominent names such as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.
Meanwhile, the Australian squad, captained by Tahlia McGrath, includes notable players like Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. As the competition unfolds, both teams aim to start the series on a high note.
