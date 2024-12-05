Exciting Debut: Titas Sadhu Joins India's Women ODI Squad Against Australia

In an exciting opening match against Australia, India's women's cricket team decided to bat first after winning the toss in the first ODI of the series.

The game marks a significant milestone for Titas Sadhu, as she prepares to make her debut for the Indian side. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's lineup features prominent names such as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, the Australian squad, captained by Tahlia McGrath, includes notable players like Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. As the competition unfolds, both teams aim to start the series on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)