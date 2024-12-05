Left Menu

Exciting Debut: Titas Sadhu Joins India's Women ODI Squad Against Australia

India's women's cricket team chose to bat first against Australia in the first ODI. Titas Sadhu is set to make her debut in the match. The Indian team is captained by Harmanpreet Kaur and features players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, while Tahlia McGrath captains the Australian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:40 IST
Exciting Debut: Titas Sadhu Joins India's Women ODI Squad Against Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an exciting opening match against Australia, India's women's cricket team decided to bat first after winning the toss in the first ODI of the series.

The game marks a significant milestone for Titas Sadhu, as she prepares to make her debut for the Indian side. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's lineup features prominent names such as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, the Australian squad, captained by Tahlia McGrath, includes notable players like Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. As the competition unfolds, both teams aim to start the series on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024