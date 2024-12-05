Boland Steps Up: Australia's Test Team Makeover

In a strategic move, Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against India, Australia's captain Pat Cummins announced Thursday. Boland, hailed as a national favorite since his stunning 2021 Ashes debut, returns in a crucial match amid high anticipation.

Taking place at the iconic Adelaide Oval, the day-night test is set to see Boland adapt to the favorable conditions that Cummins believes suit the bowler’s strengths. His selection comes as Australia seeks redemption following a 295-run defeat to India, trailing 1-0 in the series.

Meanwhile, despite a back injury concern, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to bowl during the match. Australia's recent performance has drawn criticism, but Cummins remains optimistic, emphasizing the team's history of bouncing back in high-stakes matches.

