Boland Steps Up: Australia's Test Team Makeover
Scott Boland will replace injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against India. Boland's return after his 2021 Ashes success in Australia provides hope for fans. Pat Cummins confirmed that Boland, favored by Adelaide conditions, will play in the day-night test at the Adelaide Oval.
In a strategic move, Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against India, Australia's captain Pat Cummins announced Thursday. Boland, hailed as a national favorite since his stunning 2021 Ashes debut, returns in a crucial match amid high anticipation.
Taking place at the iconic Adelaide Oval, the day-night test is set to see Boland adapt to the favorable conditions that Cummins believes suit the bowler’s strengths. His selection comes as Australia seeks redemption following a 295-run defeat to India, trailing 1-0 in the series.
Meanwhile, despite a back injury concern, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to bowl during the match. Australia's recent performance has drawn criticism, but Cummins remains optimistic, emphasizing the team's history of bouncing back in high-stakes matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mitchell Marsh Prepares for Redemption in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia Prepares for India's Pant and a Gruelling Test Series
Gill's Fitness and Shami's Return: Key Talking Points Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series
Mitchell Marsh Emerges as Key Contender for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Irfan Pathan Backs Virat Kohli to Shine in Australian Test Series