Pathan Advocates for Rahul-Jaiswal Opening Pair as India Enters Adelaide Test
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan suggests KL Rahul should open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India captain Rohit Sharma will move to the middle order, backing Rahul after his impressive performance in Perth, where he formed a record partnership with Jaiswal.
In a strategic move ahead of the Adelaide Test, former cricketer Irfan Pathan has advocated for Indian batter KL Rahul to partner with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opening duo. Pathan's comments come as captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Rahul would indeed take on the role at the start of the innings against Australia.
During a pre-match press conference, Sharma announced his decision to bat in the middle order, acknowledging his versatility across the batting positions. 'He'll be opening the batting; I'll bat somewhere in the middle,' Sharma said, emphasizing confidence in Rahul's capabilities post his stellar Perth Test performance.
Pathan pointed out that Rohit's adjustment to a different position should not pose a challenge due to his experience. He recommended maintaining the successful pairing from the Perth Test win, with Rohit and Shubman Gill stepping into middle-order roles, while Rahul and Jaiswal set the stage upfront. India leads the series after a commanding victory in the opening test at Perth.
