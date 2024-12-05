Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Applauds Rising Stars Ahead of Crucial Test Match

Ahead of the Adelaide Test, India captain Rohit Sharma praises newcomers Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy for their remarkable debut in Perth. Their performances were key in India's 295-run victory over Australia, and Sharma is hopeful for their future contributions to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:40 IST
Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Picture: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the Indian cricket team prepares for the second Test match against Australia in Adelaide, skipper Rohit Sharma has lauded the efforts of newcomers Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Sharma described their debut performances in Perth as exceptional and a promising sign for the future of Indian cricket.

In the Perth Test, all-rounder Nitish Reddy stood out by scoring 79 runs and securing one wicket, becoming India's top-scorer in the first innings. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana made a significant impact as a pacer, taking three crucial wickets in the first inning and one more in the fourth inning.

During a pre-match press conference, Sharma remarked on the impressive body language displayed by both players, praising their seamless transition into international cricket. He hopes that both Harshit and Nitish will continue to perform at high levels and contribute significantly to the team's success in future series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

