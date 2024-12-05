Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Addresses Pink Ball Challenge in Day/Night Test

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma discussed strategies to tackle the challenges presented by the pink Kookaburra ball in the upcoming day/night Test against Australia. Acknowledging the increased difficulty compared to the traditional red ball, Sharma emphasized the importance of adaptation and practice for the team.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:00 IST
  • Australia

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has highlighted the distinct challenges posed by the pink Kookaburra ball during day/night Tests. As the team prepares to face Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Sharma noted the ball's tendency to swing more than the traditional red ball, especially under twilight conditions.

Sharma agreed with teammate KL Rahul that the pink ball behaves differently and requires adaptation. He revealed the team's rigorous three-day training schedule aimed at acclimating to the pink ball's bounce and pace, crucial under both floodlights and natural light.

The captain stressed the need for players to respond dynamically to match situations, adapting their approach as conditions evolve. With experience and practice, Sharma believes the team can manage the unique demands of the pink ball in this challenging Test format.

