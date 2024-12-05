Left Menu

Election Intrigue: Indian Golf Union's New Returning Officer Amidst Controversy

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has appointed retired Justice R. Malik as the Returning Officer for its December elections after Justice Permod Kohli resigned following concerns of a conflict of interest raised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. The controversy began with previous conflicts leading to the postponement of elections.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has appointed retired Justice R. Malik as the new Returning Officer just 10 days before the scheduled elections on December 15. This comes after Justice Permod Kohli's resignation, prompted by concerns from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha over a potential conflict of interest in his dual roles.

Justice Kohli, who previously held the post, stepped down after Usha raised the issue due to his position as Chairperson of the IOA's Arbitration Commission. In response to Usha's claims, Kohli refuted them as 'unwarranted,' stating he had no conflict of interest. Despite this, he resigned to maintain transparency.

The controversy around the IGU elections deepened following allegations of favoritism and misconduct against the previous Returning Officer, OP Garg, and subsequent complaints from IGU officials. The election process, with nominations closing on December 5, faces tight deadlines amid the ongoing scrutiny and governance concerns.

