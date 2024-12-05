Red Bulls' Quest for MLS Glory: A Cinderella Story

The New York Red Bulls' improbable postseason journey seeks a fairy-tale finish in the MLS Cup Championship, where they will lock horns with LA Galaxy on Saturday. As an original team in Major League Soccer, the Red Bulls haven't reached the final since their 2008 defeat to the Columbus Crew.

This season, they smashed expectations by defeating higher-ranked teams, including Columbus in the first round. Under new manager Sandro Schwarz, players are encouraged to concentrate on upcoming challenges rather than past records or anticipated outcomes.

Veterans like Emil Forsberg and top scorer Lewis Morgan have powered the youthful squad, though their face-off against LA Galaxy, a team with five MLS Cups and eight wins from their last ten games, promises to be a stern test. Kick-off is set for Saturday at 2100 GMT in California's Dignity Health Sports Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)