Chess Showdown: A Stalemate Between Titans

In the World Chess Championship, the ninth game between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren ended in a draw, maintaining a tie with 4.5 points each. With five more games remaining, the championship could head to faster time control if tied after 14 rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:00 IST
The ongoing World Chess Championship between Indian contender D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren of China remains tightly contested, with their ninth battle concluding in yet another draw. The stalemate leaves both competitors on equal footing, each tallying 4.5 points as of Thursday.

The sixth consecutive draw brings their total draws to seven in this championship. Both players remain three points shy of claiming victory. Gukesh expressed his intent to refine his play during critical moments, aiming to sustain his current performance level.

After tallying 54 moves, the chess duel paused for a rest day set for Friday, with competition resuming on Saturday. If the tie persists through the five remaining games, quicker-paced matches will determine the eventual victor in this $2.5 million prize tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

