Senegal's World Cup Quest Hits a Stalemate

Senegal's national football team faced a challenging game on Saturday, ending in a 0-0 draw against Sudan during the World Cup qualifiers. Plagued by the absence of key players such as Premier League stars Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye, as well as Ligue 1's Habib Diarra, Senegal's attack, led by Sadio Mane, struggled to advance their position in Group B.

The match, held in Benghazi, Libya due to ongoing civil war in Sudan, saw Sudan maintain their lead in the group. Despite a golden opportunity for Sudan's Walieldin Khdir in the 75th minute, the game ended goalless, leaving Sudan atop Group B with 11 points, while Senegal lagged behind with nine points.

Meanwhile, Togo and Mauritania also reached a draw in their qualifier game, keeping both sides in the hunt for their first group win. As the qualifiers progress towards the 2026 World Cup in North America, nine groups from Africa will compete for spots in the prestigious tournament, with the top teams advancing to the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)