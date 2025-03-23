Left Menu

Senegal's World Cup Quest Hits a Stalemate

Senegal's national football team faced setbacks as they drew 0-0 against Sudan in the World Cup qualifiers. Missing out on key players, they struggled to gain a top position in Group B. The ongoing qualifiers determine which African teams will advance to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 04:18 IST
Senegal's World Cup Quest Hits a Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senegal's national football team faced a challenging game on Saturday, ending in a 0-0 draw against Sudan during the World Cup qualifiers. Plagued by the absence of key players such as Premier League stars Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye, as well as Ligue 1's Habib Diarra, Senegal's attack, led by Sadio Mane, struggled to advance their position in Group B.

The match, held in Benghazi, Libya due to ongoing civil war in Sudan, saw Sudan maintain their lead in the group. Despite a golden opportunity for Sudan's Walieldin Khdir in the 75th minute, the game ended goalless, leaving Sudan atop Group B with 11 points, while Senegal lagged behind with nine points.

Meanwhile, Togo and Mauritania also reached a draw in their qualifier game, keeping both sides in the hunt for their first group win. As the qualifiers progress towards the 2026 World Cup in North America, nine groups from Africa will compete for spots in the prestigious tournament, with the top teams advancing to the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025