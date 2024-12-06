FIFA Club World Cup Draws Powerhouses to U.S. for 2024 Tournament

The 2024 FIFA Club World Cup draw promises an exciting tournament, bringing top-tier clubs to the United States. Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Miami headline the event, which will take place from June 15 to July 13 across 12 stadiums nationwide.

Manchester City, recent Club World Cup champions, will spearhead Group G alongside formidable opponents Juventus, Wydad AC, and Al Ain. Meanwhile, MLS side Inter Miami, with soccer legend Lionel Messi, will face teams such as Al Ahly, Porto, and Palmeiras in Group A.

European giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain add further prestige to the competition. With the tournament serving as a dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup, soccer's prominence continues to grow in the U.S.

