Tijjani Noslin's Hat-trick Propels Lazio Past Napoli in Coppa Italia Clash

Tijjani Noslin scored a hat-trick as Lazio defeated Napoli 3-1 in the Coppa Italia. Noslin netted three goals in 18 minutes after Napoli's equalizer. Lazio advanced to the quarter-finals, set to face Inter Milan or Udinese, while Napoli gets a rematch in Serie A soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 04:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 04:20 IST
Tijjani Noslin delivered a stunning performance, netting a hat-trick as Lazio overcame a weakened Napoli side with a convincing 3-1 victory in the Coppa Italia round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 25-year-old Dutch forward completed his first career treble in just 18 minutes, thrusting Napoli out of the competition in the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive season. Despite a missed penalty opportunity early in the match, Lazio dominated the play.

Noslin's impressive goals, including his winning header after halftime, secured Lazio's spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face either Inter Milan or Udinese. A rematch awaits when these teams meet again in Serie A this Sunday.

