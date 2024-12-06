Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Limbo: A Hybrid Model in the Works

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy's hosting is in question due to security concerns in Pakistan. A potential hybrid model agreement between ICC and PCB aims to host games at neutral venues, with India hesitant to play in Pakistan. Ongoing discussions could impact future international tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:46 IST
Anurag Thakur. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The uncertainty surrounding the hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues as discussions between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) focus on adopting a hybrid model for the tournament. This proposed model would allow games to be played at neutral venues when scheduled in Pakistan or India until 2027.

Anurag Thakur, BJP MP and former sports minister, expressed concerns over Pakistan's security conditions, stating that India prioritizes player safety and is reluctant to play in Pakistan without assurances of control over cross-border activities. The BCCI supports this stance, suggesting the Champions Trophy in 2025 could be impacted if conditions don't improve.

The PCB has tentatively agreed to the hybrid model, proposing conditions like its application to all ICC events hosted in both countries and compensation for potential revenue loss from hosting India's games at neutral sites. The ICC's decision will emerge from further negotiations, with a board meeting scheduled for December 7 to finalize plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

