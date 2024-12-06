Left Menu

Chennai Turbo Riders: Revving Up India's Motorsport Scene

Chennai Turbo Riders Pvt. Ltd. (CTR) is rapidly making waves in Indian motorsport. Directed by Mr. Ranjith Amizdhan and Mr. Ramesh, CTR has delivered impressive performances in the Indian Racing League, securing the Vice Championship in Car No. 23 and finishing as 2nd Runner-Up in the Team Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:00 IST
Chennai Turbo Riders Pvt. Ltd. (CTR) has quickly become a formidable presence in the Indian motorsport scene, having been established in 2024. Directed by Mr. Ranjith Amizdhan and Mr. Ramesh, CTR has pushed the boundaries of racing innovation and talent development since participating in the Indian Racing League (IRL) starting in 2022.

In the thrilling Season 3 of the IRL, CTR showcased remarkable skill and strategy, proudly finishing as Vice Champions in the Car Championship with Car No. 23, while their overall performance earned them the Team Championship's 2nd Runner-Up position. This success is attributed to a strong lineup of drivers and high-quality vehicles.

As CTR sets its sights on further success, the team is gearing up for an even more dominant presence in the 2025 IRL and F4 Indian Championship. With robust backing from JA Motorsports and strategic planning, Chennai Turbo Riders is dedicated to elevating Indian motorsport to unprecedented heights.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

