Tributes on the Field: Honoring Hughes and Redpath

Australian cricketers wore black armbands during a Test against India to honor late cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath. Hughes died in 2014 from a match injury, and Cricket Australia commemorated his 10th anniversary. Redpath, who recently passed at 83, was remembered too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:12 IST
On Friday, Australian cricket players donned black armbands in a remembrance gesture during the second pink-ball Test match against India, paying homage to former cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath. Hughes tragically passed away in 2014 after being struck by a short delivery during a Sheffield Shield clash.

The tribute came on the occasion of Hughes's 10th death anniversary, with Cricket Australia orchestrating the commemoration during the day/night fixture. Prior to the commencement of play, a documentary encapsulating the life and career of the opening batter was showcased at the Adelaide Oval.

In honor of Hughes, teams in the Sheffield Shield matches last week followed suit, wearing black armbands. Redpath, who recently died on December 1 at the age of 83, had an illustrious career, featuring in 66 Tests and five ODIs for Australia between 1964 and 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)

